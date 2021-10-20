Fries with that exam? College profs asked to help with food

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is short of help and pleading with staff to volunteer in campus dining halls. The Lansing State Journal says MSU’s residential services department has already asked 132 full-time employees to work eight hours a week, but it’s apparently not enough. Vennie Gore, a senior vice president, says evenings and weekends are critical. Devin Silvia is director of undergraduate studies in MSU’s computational math department. He says the request is “astounding.” About 4,000 students typically work in MSU’s dining halls, but only 1,200 were employed at the end of September. Starting pay was recently raised from $12 to $15 an hour.