Greenbrier County Broadband Council discusses survey results and next steps

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Broadband Council met on Wednesday to discuss results from survey responses and forward with making internet access more attainable.

They aim to show the state and federal governments and internet companies where internet access is not available.

Stephen Baldwin, a state senator and the president of the Broadband Council said, they're doing surveys that lead to mapping.

"We need their help in proving where the underserved and unserved areas are, so that we can get funding to correct that problem," said Baldwin. "So that's why we need people's help to prove the situation on the ground, and we can prove the situation on the ground through these maps."

Vicky Cline, the Director of Technology, Assessment and Accountability Greenbrier County Schools, is a member of the Broadband Council who is collecting survey data.

She said they have seen more than 700 responses so far, and the maps show 25% of people have no service at all. The maps also report 37% of people with access to the internet report a poor connection.

"Even in areas where the state maps showed that connection was available, the connection is not good, it's not always strong," said Cline. "When people are reporting you know based on a common understanding of what good internet is then we have a better idea of where that internet is lacking."

Cline said she believes this will help providers. Still, first, they need input from as many people in Greenbrier County as possible.

"We want to make sure that we get responses from every community within Greenbrier County, so that we have every community represented and that information is accurate."

Baldwin said gaining as many responses as possible is crucial over the next four to six weeks as the state and federal governments are getting ready to fund these projects.

"The state broadband office has the rules and has the funding and they're starting to roll out the programs so we want to be first in line, ready when they do that, and they are just about to do that," said Baldwin.

He added that securing funding and collecting more data is key to better broadband access sooner rather than later.

The Council is looking for more responses from local business owners and those in the Crawley and Smoot area.

The survey is available online.

For those who cannot access the survey online, the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation will take calls to fill out the survey. Those hours will be Monday- Friday 8:00AM - 4:00 PM and they will serve Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties.

So far, survey results have also shown: 52% of people with internet access in the county have a good connection, and 11% have a strong connection. Of those survey takers, more than 40% have online students in their households.