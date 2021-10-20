Gunman in Arizona train shooting faced charges in California

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The man who died in a gunfight in Tucson this month with law enforcement officers after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train was facing multiple California criminal charges. Two Arizona newspapers report that an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says 26-year-old Darrion Taylor was out of jail on bond. The Arizona Daily Star and the Arizona Republic report that Taylor had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest in Alameda County after he was arrested there on Sacramento County charges of robbery and other crimes. Michael Garbo was the Drug Enforcement Administration agent who was killed in the Oct. 4 shooting.