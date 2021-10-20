Hearings set in WVa on water company rate hike requests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission is holding public hearings starting later this month to gather comment on rate increases requested by West Virginia American Water Co. The company seeks increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1% increase, for some 167,000 water customers in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne and Webster counties. It also requested increased sewer rates and charges of $340,289 annually, a 31% increase, for sewer utility service to about 1,100 customers in Fayette County.