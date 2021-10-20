ICYMI: In Focus on Bluefield State College (BSC)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - In case you missed it (ICYMI), recently, WVVA interviewed Bluefield State College (BSC) President Robin Capehart. He says the school has seen record enrollment numbers this year. He also spoke about the return of Big Blue football, other athletic programs and more.

