Many European states support UEFA in Super League legal case

GENEVA (AP) — More than half of the European Union member states have formally opposed soccer’s Super League project at the European Court of Justice. UEFA says 16 of the 27 EU members filed written submissions against the league to the court in Luxembourg by Monday’s deadline. The court has been asked by a Madrid judge to examine if soccer bodies have a monopoly control of the sport. The 16 nations include Spain and Italy. They are home to the clubs leading the Super League legal fight. A court hearing is expected next year. A ruling could take several more months.