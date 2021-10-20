Mercer County BOH extends mask mandate for 60 days

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Board of Health voted to extend the current mask mandate for 60 days on Wednesday.

The mask mandate was set to expire on Friday, but has now been extended for an additional two months.

A letter will now be sent to the Mercer County Commission, stating that the Board of Health approved a 60 day extension for the mask mandate currently in place.

The County Commission must convene within 30 days to either accept or reject the vote to extend the mandate.