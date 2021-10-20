Mercer County participates in drug take back day

MERCER COUNTY W.Va. (WVVA) - This Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. The goal of this day is to get rid of drugs not being used. With less drugs on the streets the risk of children getting their hands on them decreases as well as the risk for opiod abuse.

Giving your drugs back also decreases the risk of drugs being stolen and sold.

"The fact is when you have unused, unwanted prescription drugs in your home then it puts you at greater risk in which to have either additional theft or other negative outcomes there. We also know that if your pills are within your medicine cabinet, they're at risk for sharing in your home." "Perhaps somebody in your home could unfortunately come with some nefarious activity, maybe use those pills, sell those pills or whatever." Greg Puckett, Executive Director, Community Connections

There will be three locations to give back unused drugs. The first location is at the Mercer County Courthouse. Another is at the West Virginia State Police precinct on Oakvale Road in Princeton. Another is also currently in the works for the Matoaka area.