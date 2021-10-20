Morgan Freeman interviews police recruits in Alabama town

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — The latest batch of police recruits in an Alabama beach town faced an interview board that included law enforcement executives and a civilian who was recognizable by his voice if not by his face: Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman. Freeman was part of a seven-member panel that interviewed nine potential officers for the Gulf Shores Police Department last week. Deputy Chief Dan Netemeyer says Freeman volunteered to help and was an active participant. Freeman is a Mississippi native who owns property in Gulf Shores. Netemeyer says anyone who didn’t recognize Freeman’s face instantly knew his voice once he spoke.