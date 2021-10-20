Neurologist arrested on federal charges in sex assault probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A neurologist who already faces rape charges in New York and New Jersey has been arrested on federal charges alleging he sexually abused pain management patients for the last 15 years. A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court charged Ricardo Cruciani with sexually abusing multiple patients. The indictment said he induced them to travel to his offices in Manhattan, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey. Prosecutors said he was expected to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge Wednesday. Authorities also asked that anyone who believes they were a victim of Cruciani to contact federal prosecutors. Cruciani’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.