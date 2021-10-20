Plea deal: Louisiana man to repay $76,000 coronavirus aid

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The owner of a Louisiana livestock business has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $76,000 in federal coronavirus farm aid. Federal court documents show that 37-year-old Burnell Gabriel Zachary of Arnaudville agreed Tuesday to repay the money as part of a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to one count of theft from the federal government. Prosecutors say he falsely claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant losses for his livestock business, Zachary’s Ranch, LLC. Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release Wednesday that COVID-19 fraud is one of his office’s top priorities. At sentencing, Zachary faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.