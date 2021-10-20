Plenty of sun for Wednesday; rain arrives Thursday

High pressure continues to bring dry weather into our region. Cold front changes that for Thursday.

We had some clouds push in from the west and act as a blanket during the overnight hours. This is allowing our temperatures to be warmer this morning than yesterday. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 40s for most. High temperatures today will be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs will read in the upper 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Expect another night with passing clouds. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Another warm day is on tap for Thursday, but as the cold front approaches the area we can expect some rain to move in. Best timing for showers to form will be in the evening and scattered rain will continue overnight. Showers will taper off throughout the day on Friday, but some lingering moisture may try to hang on leading to a stray shower Friday afternoon.

We aren't looking at any severe threats from this frontal system. The only hazards will be isolated downpours at some times plus breezy conditions. Gusts will head to around 20 MPH by tomorrow afternoon and stay that way overnight before calming down Friday morning. Cooler conditions are back on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and the low 60s.

This weekend rain chances are slim to none and temperatures will be seasonable in the 60s.