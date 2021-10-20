Police: Man faces charges in Dallas apartment explosion

DALLAS (AP) — A man suspected of causing an apartment explosion in Dallas that injured seven people, including four firefighters, is facing several felony charges. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says investigators believe Phillip Dankins shot into an apartment and hit a gas line connected to a stove. Firefighters were investigating a report of a natural gas leak at the two-story complex and had reported smelling gas just before the explosion partially collapsed the building on Sept. 29. It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Dankins has been jailed since early October on other charges. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.