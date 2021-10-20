Sand Valley resurrecting The Lido Golf Club in Wisconsin

NEKOOSA, Wis. (AP) — A classic golf course — the Lido — is being resurrected 1,000 miles from the original with help from a video game and GPS-guided tractors. The Lido at Sand Valley Golf Resort in central Wisconsin might be the most ambitious project the golf course-developing Keiser family has undertaken. The goal is to be an exact recreation of the original Lido design on Long Island, New York, down to bunker positioning, fairway contours, even directional orientation. All that will be missing is the Atlantic Ocean. The Lido will be a private course with access for resort guests. It’s set to open for 13 holes of preview play next summer.