SB Wednesday: latest on employer vaccine mandates

5:47 pm Small BusinessTop Stories

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - WVVA is helping to answer questions about small business. Every Wed. at 5 p.m., John O'Neal, the Exec. Dir. of the Development Authority of Mercer County, is helping to answer questions.

This week, O'Neal touched on West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's announcement Wednesday about unemployment numbers in the mountain state. he also touched on COVID-19 continues to impact business and workers in our region. O'Neal explained more on employer vaccination mandates.

Author Profile Photo

Melinda Zosh

Evening Anchor and Producer

