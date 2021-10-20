Senegal seizes 2 tons of cocaine off coast; arrests 5

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s navy seized more than 2 tons of cocaine from a ship transporting the illegal substance off the coast of the West African nation. The navy said in a statement that five crew members were arrested from the vessel named La Rosa. The arrests Monday took place off the Senegalese coast about 363 kilometers (226 miles) from the capital, Dakar. The navy seized 2,026 kilograms of cocaine with the help of French air forces.