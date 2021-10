BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -- State Police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on Friday, October 22, in Raleigh County.

A DUI checkpoint will be set up in Beaver .10 miles south of the intersection of Route 19 and Airport Road.

Between 6 p.m. and midnight, law enforcement will be checking for not only drunk drivers, but any impaired drivers who may be under the influence of drugs.