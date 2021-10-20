UK fines Facebook $69.4 million for failing to supply data

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds ($69.4 million) on Wednesday for violating rules during the UK investigation into the social media giant’s purchase of Giphy. The Competition and Markets Authority said Facebook failed to provide required information during the probe. It said it gave the platform multiple warnings and “considers that Facebook’s failure to comply was deliberate.” The authority says it was the first time a company had been found to breach a so-called initial enforcement order by consciously refusing to report required information. Facebook disputes the decision and is considering its options.