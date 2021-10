BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Sectional soccer kicked off in West Virginia this week. Check out some of the finals from Tuesday:

GIRLS:

Princeton 1 - Woodrow Wilson 5

Greenbrier East 2 - Oak Hill 3

Oak Hill will play at Woodrow Wilson on Thursday.

BOYS:

Princeton 1 - Greenbrier East 6

Woodrow Wilson 1 - Oak Hill 0

Woodrow Wilson will play at Greenbrier East on Thursday.