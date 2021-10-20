Women identified in Matoaka fiery crash

MATOAKA, W. Va. (WVVA) - The women involved in the Monday's fiery crash in Matoaka involving an ATV have been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officials respond to accident on Route 10 in Matoaka

Teresa McCorkle was the driver of the sedan that hit the ATV.

She was treated at the hospital for minor injuries but has since been released, according to Corp. J.D. Ellison with Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the ATV, Victoria Howerton of Matoaka, was airlifted to a Huntington, West Virginia hospital where she is still being treated for burns from the crash. According to Ellison, her condition is unknown at this time.

However, according to Ellsion, Howerton "failed to yeild to the oncoming traffic" before she was struck.

No charges are expected at this time.