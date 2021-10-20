WVa college to discipline president accused of plagiarism

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (AP) — The board of a small college in West Virginia will take unspecified discipline against its president on allegations that he plagiarized some speeches. West Liberty University’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the disciplinary approach Wednesday after a vote to fire President W. Franklin Evans narrowly failed. The university says the board will meet and decide all disciplinary actions. In January Evans became the first Black president in West Liberty’s 183-year history. Evans was accused of using quotes from several sources without attributing them during several speeches. Evans apologized earlier this month in a letter to the university.