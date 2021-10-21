2 deaths, 1 injury being investigated at West Virginia jail

GREENWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say West Virginia State Police are investigating two deaths and an injury that occurred at the North Central Regional Jail. A statement from West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy says authorities were contacted Tuesday about multiple incidents at the jail. The statement said 35-year-old Anthony Richard Jones and 24-year-old Jacqueline Veronique Pyles were found dead and 50-year-old William Bolton Adams was found seriously injured. Police say several inmates are suspected to be involved in the incidents with Jones and Adams while Pyles death was believed to be unrelated and self-inflicted. All three incidents remain under investigation.