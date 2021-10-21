California proposes buffer between oil drilling, homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has proposed banning new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of sites such as schools and homes. It would be the largest in the nation if adopted but it’s far from final. It wouldn’t stop existing wells but would subject them to new pollution controls such as leak detection and response systems and limiting noise and light overnight. It’s based on health recommendations by a 15-member panel of experts. It could change and won’t take effect until at least 2023.