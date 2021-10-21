Clemson at No. 23 Pitt highlights ACC action this week

Unranked Clemson travels to No. 23 Pittsburgh in a key cross-division matchup that features the ACC’s highest-scoring offense against the league’s stingiest defense. The Panthers lead the Coastal Division and Clemson, unranked by the AP for the third straight week, is still in the hunt for the Atlantic Division crown despite a double overtime loss at North Carolina State. Other games include Syracuse at Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech at Virginia, NC State at Miami, and Boston College at Louisville.