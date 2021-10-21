Cold front brings rain and breezy conditions for Thursday

A cold front crosses later tonight bringing back a chance for some rain.

We start off with some sun this morning then clouds increase throughout the day. Temperatures are mixed around this morning in the upper 30s, 40s and even some low 50s. This afternoon we will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Stray showers are possible to begin as early as the morning hours with spotty rain in the afternoon. Most of the precipitation moves in this evening and overnight. Showers will be considered scattered. Isolated downpours are possible.

Winds will increase throughout the day with gusts hitting around 20 MPH at times. We hold onto the gusty winds overnight.

Lingering, light rain is possible into Friday, but most of the area should be dry. Cloudy skies will remain and we are rather cool to close the work week. Temperatures will only rise into the 50s and low 60s.

This weekend we are seasonable in the 60s with Sunday being the warmest day. Rain chances are slim to none throughout the weekend.