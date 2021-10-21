Skip to Content

‘Country Roads Angel Network’ investment helps pioneer new bariatric surgery technology

1:30 pm Top Stories

BECKLEY/ MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) A Morgantown Medical Device Company, Endolumik, has secured a $175,000 investment from the Beckley Hive's 'Country Roads Angel Network."

The Hive operates under the New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. to help businesses with start-up costs and other additional resources.

The contribution from the network will go toward the company's efforts to pioneer a new technique for bariatric surgery, using light to make the surgery less invasive.

"The Country Roads Angel Network operates like Shark Tank in a lot of ways. We have investors from across the country, who are primarily ex-pats, who want to pay it forward and see these businesses succeed," explained the Hive's Exec. Dir. Judy Moore.

Moore said the new technique has already won a national medical award for its pioneering efforts to improve the surgery. She said the funding through the network will also pave the way for additional investment dollars.

Author Profile Photo

Annie Moore

Multimedia Journalist

More Stories

Skip to content