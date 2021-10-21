‘Country Roads Angel Network’ investment helps pioneer new bariatric surgery technology

BECKLEY/ MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) A Morgantown Medical Device Company, Endolumik, has secured a $175,000 investment from the Beckley Hive's 'Country Roads Angel Network."



The Hive operates under the New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. to help businesses with start-up costs and other additional resources.



The contribution from the network will go toward the company's efforts to pioneer a new technique for bariatric surgery, using light to make the surgery less invasive.



"The Country Roads Angel Network operates like Shark Tank in a lot of ways. We have investors from across the country, who are primarily ex-pats, who want to pay it forward and see these businesses succeed," explained the Hive's Exec. Dir. Judy Moore.



Moore said the new technique has already won a national medical award for its pioneering efforts to improve the surgery. She said the funding through the network will also pave the way for additional investment dollars.