COVID-19 concerns cancel Sanders House events

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -- Two events at a historic house in Bluefield, Virginia are off this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Sanders House is a Victorian-style home, build in the late 1800s. You may recognize it, because it's located right next to the Burger King in Bluefield. It's also listed on both the national and Virginia historic registers.

This historic house is also home to Twisted History Tours, but the pandemic put a stop to that event last year, and now this year as well.

"We take local figures that we think are very interesting, have interesting stories, and the twisted part is when our script writers write the script," Kathy Kennedy, Secretary of the Sanders House Board said. "They can give it a little twist to make it maybe a little more interesting, and then it's up to you to decide what part is true, and what part isn't."

Kennedy says Twisted History Tours are set to return in April 2022.

Unfortunately, the Sanders House annual Holiday Bazaar, a one stop shop for Christmas gifts, has also been canceled.

However, Kennedy says that the house is still open for private tours, and it's also available for weddings and other private events.