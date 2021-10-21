Endangered orangutan in New Orleans expecting twins

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans is pregnant with twins. The Audubon Zoo’s announcement Thursday says 12-year-old Menari is expected to give birth in December or January. Senior veterinarian Bob MacLean says the news is especially exciting because twins are rare for the great ape species. If all goes well, the babies will be the third and fourth sired by a male brought to New Orleans in 2018. The zoo said keepers and veterinarians are giving Menari daily training and enrichment sessions to prepare her for motherhood. About 13,500 Sumatran orangutans are believed to exist in sustainable wild populations.