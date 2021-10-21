Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa spar in 1st NYC mayoral debate

NEW YORK (AP) — The two men running to become New York City’s next mayor offered starkly different visions at their first debate about how to lead the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic, improve public safety and gird the city of 8.8 million people for more powerful storms driven by climate change. Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa also sparred over personal and character issues, with Adams lambasting Sliwa for having admitted in the past to making up crimes and for “buffoonery.” Sliwa, the founder of the 1970s-era Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol, insisted he’s the candidate more in-touch with regular New Yorkers.