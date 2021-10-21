Favre fan Heinicke savors chance to play at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Washington’s Taylor Heinicke grew up watching Green Bay Packers games on television and idolizing Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Now the 28-year-old quarterback is about to match up with Favre’s successor as Washington tries to cool off reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and snap the Packers’ five-game winning streak. Green Bay hasn’t lost since falling to the New Orleans Saints in its season opener. Washington is trying to avoid a third consecutive defeat.