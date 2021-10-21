Greece: Striking hospital staff hold protest in Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of Greek state hospital workers are marching through central Athens as part of a 24-hour strike to protest staff shortages and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. About 500 protesters demonstrated in the center of the capital, heading to the health ministry chanting slogans and holding up banners. Unions representing the doctors, nurses and other medical staff are protesting government plans they say exacerbate staffing shortages and lead to long working hours while undermining workers’ rights. Medical workers also want to be included in the list of professions receiving extra hazard pay for “heavy and unhealthy” work. The unions have also objected to the suspension from work of unvaccinated health care workers, saying this only leads to further staff shortages.