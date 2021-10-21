Police: 4 killed in Washington state shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say four people were killed in a shooting in Tacoma. The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday that two females and one male had died and that one male was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said on Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that the person taken to a hospital had died. Police said the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Everett Street, near the city’s Eastside neighborhood. Police called it an active scene and asked people to stay away from the area.