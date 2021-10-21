Skip to Content

Princeton hospital joining WVU Health System

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Princeton Community Hospital is joining the West Virginia University Health System. The university says the hospital’s board of directors, the WVU Health System and the city of Princeton have signed a letter of intent for the hospital to be integrated into the WVU system. The Princeton hospital is a fully accredited 203-bed facility serving a 10-county region in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. Closing is expected late next year.

