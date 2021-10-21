Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger’s west region

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Six members of Niger’s national guard have been killed and several others were injured and are missing after an armed attack on a convoy in the country’s western Tillaberi region. The government says that rebels armed with rifles and rocket launchers and riding motorcycles intercepted the convoy about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the town of Bankilare. The convoy was transporting the prefect of Bankilare and his bodyguard, who were not injured in the attack. Niger’s armed forces are searching for the attackers. Two military vehicles were also destroyed in the attack. Several major extremist attacks have taken place in the West African country’s Tillaberi region, where the government has proclaimed a state of emergency.