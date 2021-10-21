Retired mining engineer helps Raleigh County students excel at STEM

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) A mining engineer who spent a large part of his working life in Bluefield is paying his success in life forward to students in Raleigh County.



Carl Shrock, who now lives in Pennsylvania, has donated more than $30,000 to Shady Spring Elementary School's STEM program. He toured the school on Thursday to see his donation at work.



"In today's troubled world, it makes me feel good to do something," he said as he looked at the state-of-the-art technology purchased. The money is for programs that help develop student success in STEM, a subject that combines Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math into a single focus.



"He hasn't been able to come through the COVID crisis, but today, he is here and he has been a huge philanthropist to our school," explained Principal Penny Lowery.



In the workforce, there is a strong demand for graduates who excel in the subject. Lowery said Shrock's donation will help open up a world of opportunity to these students.



"The students think they're just having fun, but they are learning. They're learning Robotics, designing fences, and seeing which fence will hold the pumpkins the longest. They're really being challenged to problem solve."



Raleigh County Superintendent David Price was also on hand to greet Shrock and take part in Thursday's tour.