Staying cool & damp into Friday; gradually drying out this weekend

As a cold front works its way through the area tonight, we'll stay breezy and unsettled, with occasional showers through this evening. Rain will become a bit more widespread late tonight (especially between 10PM-1AM).

While no widespread severe weather or flooding looks likely, we could see occasionally heavy downpours and gusty winds with any showers/isolated t-storms tonight. We'll otherwise be foggy and cool at times through early Friday, with overnight lows falling into the 40s.

Friday will bring lingering clouds, and still some spotty showers as another weak disturbance moves through the area. We'll be cooler tomorrow behind the initial front; highs will only top off in the 50s for most on Friday. We'll see lingering clouds, areas of fog, and spotty showers/drizzler late Friday night into early Saturday morning as well. Low temps tomorrow night will be in the 40s again.

Saturday, we should see more sun break out by the afternoon. Highs will still be on the cooler side, in the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday night, lows will fall into the mid 40s-low 50s under clearing skies.

Sunday looks sunny and warmer...but don't get used to it...!