Texts detail how Ohio regulator gave FirstEnergy inside help

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newly surfaced text exchange between then-FirstEnergy Corp. executives give a new peek into the favors the company got from Ohio’s top utility regulator. The person refenced in the text, Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chair Sam Randazzo, has since resigned. He remains under scrutiny in a $60 million federal bribery probe. FirstEnergy has acknowledged the since-fired executives paid Randazzo $4.3 million just before he was appointed commission chair in 2019. The March 2020 texts between then-CEO Chuck Jones and a senior vice president said Randazzo overruled commission members and staff and suppressed release of a potentially unfavorable audit report.