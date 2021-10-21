Skip to Content

Thousands rally in Sudan’s capital to demand civilian rule

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Sudan’s capital of Khartoum demanding a fully civilian government. The relationship between military generals and pro-democracy groups has deteriorated in recent weeks over the country’s future. Sudan has been ruled by an interim, civilian-military government since 2019. The military ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April that year, following four months of mass protests against his rule. Months after al-Bashir’s toppling, the ruling generals agreed to share power with civilians representing the protest movement. Thursday’s rallies come after thousands came out to support the ruling generals. 

Associated Press

