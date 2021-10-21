Top piano event winner says pandemic helped him concentrate

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Canadian winner of what is arguably the piano world’s most important competition says the coronavirus pandemic lockdown helped him concentrate on music. Now, he added, he’ll have to try to retain the sense of inner peace he gained. Bruce Xiaoyu Liu of Canada, 24, was named Thursday as the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin piano competition, that has launched many a pianist’s successful global career. “I still wouldn’t call myself (a) professional pianist,” the Paris-born musician told The Associated Press.