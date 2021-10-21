Tres Hermanos now open at Mercer Mall

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- There's a new dining option at the Mercer Mall.

Tres Hermanos, which translates to 'three brothers' in Spanish, just opened in the spot where K&W used to be.

Their manager, Dreama Gammon, says the restaurant offers home cooked food like steak and chicken fajitas, and rice and veggies.

They also have a kid's menu, which includes cheeseburgers and fries.

The restaurant was opened by three brothers from Guatamala. Gammon says this is a family business, and now their sister is also here to help with day-to-day tasks.

"So come in and see us over here at Tres Hermanos in the Mercer Mall," owner Porfirio Depaz said. "We're happy to see you over here. Come and see us, we have great food over here and great service, and it's not too expensive."

Tres Hermanos is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.