Turkish media: Russians held over targeting of Chechens

4:34 am National news from the Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish state broadcaster TRT News says six suspects have been jailed pending trial over an alleged plot against Chechen dissidents. The suspects are reportedly four Russians, a Ukrainian and an Uzbek national. The television station reported Thursday that they are being held on charges of “political and military espionage.” They had allegedly been preparing “armed action and spying” against Chechen opposition figures, it added. The report said they were initially detained in the Mediterranean province of Antalya on Oct. 8 in an investigation led by prosecutors in Istanbul. They are being held in Istanbul’s Maltepe prison.

Associated Press

