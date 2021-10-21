US government awards $1M to WV for mother, child health care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $1 million to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for maternal and child health services in the state. West Virginia’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the award Wednesday. Manchin said raising healthy children requires access to affordable health care, especially during the pandemic. Capito said such grants are important for West Virginia families, no matter where they live.