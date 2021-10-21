Virginia man indicted for scheme to defraud investors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a federal grand jury has indicted a Virginia man who they say duped investors out of more than $740,000 by convincing them to help him build a religion-themed family entertainment venue. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte says 52-year-old Michael Mandel Baldwin of Alexandria, Virginia, made fraudulent statements to investors about Miracle Mansion, and solicited investments from a North Carolina church and its members. He also sought money from others across the U.S. Baldwin is charged with wire fraud and securities fraud. Each charge carries a sentence of 20 years in prison.