West Virginia University names first female police chief

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sherry St. Clair has become the first female chief of West Virginia University’s police department. The university says St. Clair was selected from among more than 50 candidates. She replaces W.P. Chedester, who stepped down earlier this year for health reasons. St. Clair became a WVU police officer in 1994 while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Fairmont State University. She completed training at the West Virginia State Police Academy in 1995. She was named the department’s first female captain in 2018. She says her passion for the department, WVU and the Morgantown community runs deep.