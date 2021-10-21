Wright Brothers, wrong design: Ohio mangles license plate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s debut of its new license plate failed to take off after the illustration of a banner in flight was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ first plane. The new plate’s banner reads “Birthplace of Aviation.” The banner should have been trailing behind the plane but was attached to the front. The front of the Wright Flyer can easily be mistaken for its back because the propellers were at the back. State officials say that they are aware of the mishap and that the plate will be corrected to show the banner trailing the plane before Ohioans upgrade their plates.