Administration makes final pitch to block Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration, in its final pitch to block Texas’ ban on most abortions, is warning the Supreme Court that none of its decisions would be safe if it allows the state law to remain in force. The high court is weighing the administration’s request to put the law on hold at least until the legal fight over it is resolved. The justices could act any time. The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours. It bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.