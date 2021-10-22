It will take more than rain to end drought in Western U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California is finally getting drenched this week. But experts say the rain won’t be enough to end the drought plaguing the Western United States. California’s climate is hotter and drier now, meaning the rain and snow that does fall is more likely to evaporate or absorb into the soil. Some of California’s most important reservoirs are at record-low levels. Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide emergency drought declaration and given regulators permission to impose mandatory water restrictions. The rain has helped contain stubborn wildfires. But experts say it will take many seasons of multiple storms to end the drought.