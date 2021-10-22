Cool with sprinkles of rain at times; drying out during the weekend

A weak disturbance will stay nearby today continuing to bring a chance for a few sprinkles of rain and cloudy skies.

Temperatures will stay cool back behind the cold front that passed last night. Highs will only head into the mid-upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts around 15-20 MPH.

Overnight some light rain will still hang around for some. We keep up with cloudy skies. A cool night is on tap with lows falling into the 40s.

High pressure builds in for Saturday allowing clouds and that chance for rain to decrease. We may see some drizzle Saturday morning before drying things out completely. Winds will still be slightly breezy at times with gusts around 15 MPH. Temperatures will be in the low-mid 60s for most tomorrow. Sunday is the warmest day for the weekend with highs in the 70s. Sunny skies will start off our day, but more clouds will gradually build throughout the day. A stray shower isn't off the table for Sunday, but most remain dry.

Next week we are looking more unsettled and cool with a daily chance for rain. Some rain next week will be widespread.