Deadline to request Va. mail-in ballot Oct. 22

VIRGINIA (WVVA) -- Voters wanting to cast a mail-in ballot have until 5 p.m. on October 22 to request one.

Voters can apply for a mail-in ballot online by clicking here, or by downloading this paper application and submitting it to their local Voter Registration Office.

Since the deadline is today at 5 p.m., voters should complete the form electronically, or return the application to their Voter Registration office either in person or by fax. Applications received after 5 p.m. will not be accepted.

Forms are available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Korean.

Electronic ballots are also available for people without printers. More information about this option can be found here.

According to Virginia Department of Elections, a voter may return their absentee ballot by:

Mailing the ballot via USPS or a commercial delivery service (such as FedEx or UPS.) All absentee ballots include pre-paid postage through the USPS (ballot must be postmarked by Election Day);

Placing the ballot in a drop-off location listed on their county or city’s official website;

Delivering the ballot to the Office of the General Registrar in the voter’s county or city; or,

Dropping the ballot off at any polling place within their county or city on Election Day.

More information can be found about absentee and early voting for the November 2 elections online at elections.virginia.gov/absentee.