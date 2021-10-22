Dozens missing in Nepal as floods, mudslides kill over 100

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepalese authorities are searching for dozens of people missing in this week’s heavy rains, floods and landslides, as survivors complain they are yet to receive any government help. Police say the death toll has crossed 100 in the country’s eastern and western parts. At least 40 others have been injured by landslides and house collapses, and another 41 people are missing. Rescue teams are relocating people to safer locations and taking dozens of injured to hospitals. The downpour subsided in some parts and the weather is expected to improve across the Himalayan nation over the weekend. Heavy rains also caused havoc in neighboring India this week, killing at least 88 people and flooding roads, destroying bridges and causing landslides that washed away several homes.